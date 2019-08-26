First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Shares Down 2.2%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 31.73% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.