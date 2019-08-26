First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.24

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 31450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

