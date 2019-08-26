First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 255,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,869. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.