Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $122,033.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00353580 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006869 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

