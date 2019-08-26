Financial Review: Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) & US Gold (OTCMKTS:USAU)

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum and US Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 2 0 3.00 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.11%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.91%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Quantum.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum and US Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.68 million 0.51 -$42.80 million N/A N/A US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -2.22

US Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum N/A N/A N/A US Gold N/A -100.90% -97.17%

Summary

Quantum beats US Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information. It also offers StorNext Storage Manager software; and StorNext AEL archives products, which provide near-line archiving with built-in data protection and self-healing capabilities. In addition, the company's data protection solutions comprise DXi disk systems that use deduplication technology to enhance the amount of backup data; Scalar Tape Automation Systems, which manage and protect business critical data in workgroup, medium size business, and enterprise data center environment; SuperLoader3 autoloader designed to maximize data density and performance; and iLayer, which offers monitoring, alerts, and proactive diagnostics. Further, it provides device and media products, such as removable disk drives and libraries, tape drives, and storage media. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

