Fiii (FIII) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,092.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $26,092.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.