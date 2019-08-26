Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Trading Down 6.2%

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (OTCMKTS:FSAM) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 1,555 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Street Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

