Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Up 1%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 6.77% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

