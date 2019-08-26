Fetch One Day Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.18 or 0.04971097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,096,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance.

