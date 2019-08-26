Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $2,417.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 248,697,960 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittylicious, QBTC and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

