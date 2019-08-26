Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $341.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00250623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01294014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00095047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Profile

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

