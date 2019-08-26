Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.84 Billion

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $69.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.76 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $76.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $273.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.46 billion to $293.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.28 billion to $404.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.