Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.84 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $69.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.76 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $76.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $273.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.46 billion to $293.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.28 billion to $404.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

