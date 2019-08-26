EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $661,195.00 and $896,015.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00067047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00351790 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006873 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,400,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,392,862 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.