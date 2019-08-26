Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.47. 518,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,592. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

