Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Sells $417,750.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $417,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Garechana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $392,946.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,233. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 46.3% during the first quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

