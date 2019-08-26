EOG Resources’ (EOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 372,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 95.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 245,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 119,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.