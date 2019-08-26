Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 930,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 544,989 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $34.31. 149,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

