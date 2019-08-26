Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370,278 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 5.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $49,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after buying an additional 1,648,741 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 64,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.559 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

