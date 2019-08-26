Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $1,600,800.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.66. The company had a trading volume of 548,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,598. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

