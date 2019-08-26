Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $24,965.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

