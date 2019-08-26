eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1,247.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,945 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

