Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.26. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

