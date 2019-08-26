e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.60. e-Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 3,747,288 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13.

About e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

