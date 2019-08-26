E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $9.00. E.On shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,428 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

