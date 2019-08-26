E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.12. E.On shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 7,270,434 shares trading hands.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.93 ($11.55).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.51.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

