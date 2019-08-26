Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $127.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.60 million. Duluth posted sales of $110.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $648.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.20 million to $653.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $728.12 million, with estimates ranging from $719.80 million to $743.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 9,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Duluth has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

