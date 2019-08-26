DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $272.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $424,415.00 and $272.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

