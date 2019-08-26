Dropil (DROP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Dropil has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006873 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00064046 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,739,719,319 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

