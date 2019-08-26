Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. to Issue Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.63. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of A$35.30 ($25.03) and a 12 month high of A$57.80 ($40.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

