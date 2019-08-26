Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. to Issue Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.63. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of A$35.30 ($25.03) and a 12 month high of A$57.80 ($40.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
