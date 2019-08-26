Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given a $116.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 214,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,952.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

