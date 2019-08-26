DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Tops $88,676.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $88,676.00 and $498.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00561558 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005404 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

