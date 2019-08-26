Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,591,700 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dmc Global by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,942,000 after buying an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,495,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dmc Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after buying an additional 200,730 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,872. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.