Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $48.87

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $48.87. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 11,449 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

