DIMCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $795,820.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $795,820.00 and $544.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

