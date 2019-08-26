Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get Digimarc alerts:

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 58,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.