Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00006715 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1,721.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002295 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,298,868 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

