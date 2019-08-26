Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.55. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 108,483 shares changing hands.

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $775.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

