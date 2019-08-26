Desjardins Raises Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of OSK stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.70. 329,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,980,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,595,398. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,758.50. Insiders have sold 310,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,595 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

