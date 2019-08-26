Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) PT Set at $32.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Designer Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Designer Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

NYSE DBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,862. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Designer Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.