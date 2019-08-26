Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 90478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Delphi Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Delphi Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Delphi Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.