Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down to $147.02

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.04, but opened at $147.02. Deere & Company shares last traded at $151.69, with a volume of 850,507 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,812,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.