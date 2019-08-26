Decimated Achieves Market Cap of $104,230.00 (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Decimated has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decimated token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN. Decimated has a total market cap of $104,230.00 and $93.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.43 or 0.04974206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Decimated Profile

Decimated (DIO) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,149,055 tokens. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates . The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game . Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

