CVCoin Price Up 6.3% This Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and HADAX. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $296,854.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00252130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01290778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.