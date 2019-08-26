CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 1.01% of CSI Compressco worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 4,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

