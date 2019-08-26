Cryptonex (CNX) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $15.31 million and $3.15 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00251767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.01297099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

