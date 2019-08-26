CROAT Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $57,036.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 325.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 68,987,635 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.