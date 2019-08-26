Critical Analysis: Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) vs. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (OTCMKTS:EDU)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -0.77% N/A -1.48% New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 7.69% 12.97% 6.62%

This table compares Scientific Learning and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.42 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 4.83 $238.07 million $1.50 69.96

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scientific Learning and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 1 8 0 2.89

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus target price of $91.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Scientific Learning on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

