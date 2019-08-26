Credit Suisse Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VMW. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VMware has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,251,000 after acquiring an additional 265,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.