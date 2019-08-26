Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) PT Set at $21.00 by Maxim Group

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BREW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,356. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.