CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.